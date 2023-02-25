LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Shively Police are looking for answers after a person was injured Friday night.
Major Patrick Allen with Shively Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division reports officers were called to the 2200 hundred block of Crums Lane for reports of a person down in the area. The injured male in his 30's was transported by EMS to the hospital.
Officers say they received conflicting stories as to how the person was injured. The person initially reported to have been struck by a vehicle but there are also reports of a shooting in the area where someone may have been shot.
An investigation is currently underway as to how the person was injured. The injured male in his 30's was transported by EMS to the hospital.
If anyone has any information about this case, please call Shively Police at 448-6181 or our tip line at 930-2SPD.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.