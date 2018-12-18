SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively Police officer got his job back after recording a phone call from the mayor who wanted to use the police department as her personal taxi service. However, Sgt. Michael Thompson is still paying a price for the whole ordeal.
A hearing Tuesday afternoon was originally supposed to determine if Thompson should be fired. Instead, the gathering of the city's civil service commission lasted all of 75 seconds. It was long enough for City Attorney Finn Cato to tell members that the city reached an agreement with Thompson and his attorney, who didn't even show up.
"I know it was stressful on everyone," Cato said. "We tried to work this out, and we did. And everybody needs to come back with a fresh mind. And let's go back to doing our job."
This all started back in March when Mayor Sherry Conner, who had been drinking at a local bar, placed this phone call to the Shively Police Department asking for a ride.
"Hey. Will you tell him that I'm leaving Otts? And I've had a few beers," Conner is heard in a call recorded by Thompson. "So ask him if he'll come over here and get me."
In July, Thompson was told he was being fired for leaking the call in an attempt to embarrass an individual and hurt the department and the city. Thompson denied leaking the call. Conner lost her re-election bid.
Under the agreement announced Tuesday, Thompson will be back on the job in January when the new mayor is sworn in. However, he will be demoted. Shively Police Chief Kevin Higdon said he'll be glad to see Thompson back on the force.
"When we can come to a resolution, and everyone seems to be OK with that resolution, and we can bring this officer back, where the city has invested a lot of money, a lot of training, we want that officer to come back and patrol the streets and do their job," he said.
The city doesn't owe Thompson back pay because he's been on paid administrative leave ever since he challenged his firing.
