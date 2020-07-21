LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were shot in the St. Dennis neighborhood Tuesday night and taken to University Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police officers found the victims after a 9:15 p.m. shooting in the 3200 block of Rockaway Drive.
The agency said the victim’s conditions were “unclear” and their ages were not known, though they appeared to be adults. No further information was immediately available.
Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
