LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
MetroSafe confirms that Louisville Metro Police were called to a shooting on Longfield Avenue near Taylor Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what do not appear to be life-threatening injuries, according to an LMPD spokesman.
The shooting is under investigation. There are no suspects.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.