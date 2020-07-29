LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female, age unknown, walked into University Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.
Authorities suspect she was shot in the 3500 block of West Broadway, on the border of Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods. Louisville Metro Police officers had been sent to the area at about 4:40 p.m. on a report that shots had been fired.
Shortly thereafter, officers were called to the hospital, after the injured victim had walked in.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in an email that the victim was in serious condition, but stable.
The agency did not immediately have any suspects.
This story may be updated.
