LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A handgun discharged Thursday when a Brownstown, Indiana, man was handling it, causing a bullet to rip through the man's leg before striking the leg of his 5-year-old son.
The boy was taken to a hospital in Seymour, then to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis and is expected to recover. The man was treated at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour and released.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that the father was "handling a handgun in the living room of the home when the handgun discharged. A bullet from the gun went through the man's leg and then entered the leg of the boy who was also in the room."
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and once the case is completed, it will be turned over to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.