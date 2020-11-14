LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting suspect was arrested on Friday after a standoff with police in downtown Louisville.
LMPD says around 2:40 p.m. Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fugitive Unit tracked Jason Wulf to an apartment building at 8th and West Market Streets. Police say Wulf is a suspect in a shooting. Wulf was on the 7th floor of the building, and refused to come down. SWAT was called to help with the situation. Wulf surrendered peacefully around 5 p.m.. No one was injured.
Police did not say what shooting Wulf was wanted for, or what charges he could be facing.
