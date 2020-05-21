LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victime was found at an auto parts store in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were called to the AutoZone near the corner of South 22nd Street and West Broadway at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, after someone reported a shooting.
MetroSafe says a shooting victim was found at the scene. The condition of that victim is not known.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.