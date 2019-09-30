LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they say someone was found shot at a food mart in Louisville's California neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were called to the Shorty's Food Mart in the 900 block of Dixie Highway, near Garland Avenue, just before 2 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a shooting victim there. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.
This story will be updated.
