LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Louisville, but both are expected to survive.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to the 5800 block of Russett Boulevard near the Beechmont neighborhood to find a man shot. Officers determined he was shot in the 200 block of Douglas Park just west of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
About an hour later, officers responded to the 600 block of East Broadway, near South Hancock Street, to find a man shot. He was also transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD is investigating both shootings.
