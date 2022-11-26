LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday shopping season is now in full swing and local businesses were hoping for a boost on Small Business Saturday.
After a challenging few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisville area store owners are encouraged by what they're seeing this weekend.
In a world dominated by big box retailers and Amazon, a stand alone toy store is hard to come by. With that in mind, Justin Cooper launched an independent toy shop, Jughead and Bean's, in Norton Commons.
"After Toys R Us closed it was like Target or Walmart or you shop online and that's just not fun," Cooper said.
Jughead and Bean's have been busy the past few days. Cooper is encouraged by what he's seeing.
"It has been fantastic, we opened early," Cooper said. "It's been nonstop since we opened."
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 as buying online gained popularity. According to a new survey by Bankrate.com, 59% of holiday shoppers say they're likely to visit a small business.
"I like to shop local," Jan Bratcher, a local shopper, said. "More and more getting that way, instead of getting online all day, you know you just don't get the same experience."
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) brought together a number of west Louisville businesses at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Saturday.
"When you buy from a local independent business more of your dollars stay circulating here," Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of LIBA, said. "If you went to a chain and you spend $100 maybe $14 would stay circulating locally but if you spend that at a local, more like $55 will stay circulating."
"The employees that I hire, you're helping them buy groceries," Cooper said. "Keeping it local like that is really important."
Despite concerns about the economy, the National Retail Federation is forecasting strong holiday retail sales, up from 6% to 8% over last year.
Some consumers are wanting to be more thoughtful about where they spend their dollars. That's welcomed news for local businesses like Play Things Toy Shoppe in Westport Village who have survived several years through the pandemic.
"This one feels definitely completely normal but business has been good and people are coming in and wanting to support local stores," Kristen Dolle with Playthings Toy Shoppe said.
A record 166.3 million people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. The average consumer is predicted to spend an average of $832.84 on gifts and holiday items like decorations and food.
