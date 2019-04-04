Shoppers flock to Kentucky Derby Museum to find the perfect hat or fascinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is exactly one month away, and that means people are already thinking about their hats.
About 400 people came out to the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday for the annual "Big Brims and Fancy Trims" event. There were more than 600 hats and fascinators available to buy at a fraction of their original price. None of the hats cost more than $75.
Some shoppers say the hat or fascinator is the most important part of the Derby outfit.
"I think the best part is all the fascinators and the choices that you have to find out what kind of outfit you might want to go with," said Candi Howes, who shopped for her Derby look Thursday.
The event cost $20 to get in for shopping access, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live music.
