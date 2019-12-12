LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas shoppers gathered for a good cause Thursday night at a Louisville boutique.
Rodeo Drive hosted Thursday's Sip, Shop and Give Back event. While shoppers crossed off items from their Christmas lists, 10% of the proceeds were donated to the West End School, a tuition-free, independent school for boys in pre-K through eighth grade, on Virginia Avenue in west Louisville.
The event was hosted by the family of Junior Bridgeman, a former NBA player and Louisville businessman who served on the University of Louisville's Board of Trustees.
"We're trying to raise funds for fifth- and eighth-grade boys to send them on their class trips to St. Louis and to Orlando in 2020," event organizer Eden Bridgeman said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.