LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday celebration of local restaurants and businesses in the Highlands is in its 36th year.
Each year, Lenny Keown attends 'Bardstown Road Aglow' saying, "This is my neighborhood I love it down here."
This time of year, the 80-year-old checks out many of the local shops with family. He also enjoys seeing new and familiar faces during the miles long event.
"Everybody's joined together like a family now like it used to be back in the 50s and 60s,” he said.
For years, Keown, also a retired fire Sergeant, said he'd ensure Bardstown Road businesses were up to code.
"I walked in every one of these buildings and held an inspection in those buildings,” said Keown. “I was in the Fire Prevention Bureau too.”
He’s like many others in the city, torn by the impact gun violence has on its small businesses, and wants folks to just get along.
"We are all people. There is nobody different and no one is any better than the next person," said Keown.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong represents the Highlands. A few months ago, she tried to protect its eclectic culture from gun violence.
"It would change the character of Louisville if we did not have Bardstown Road," she said.
Chambers Armstrong formed a plan to address the shootings after a man was shot and killed on Bardstown Road in August and has been vocal in making public safety changes to the area.
She remains confident the magic of "The Strip" speaks for itself, beyond the violence.
"So many small businesses - even when they have struggled themselves - really stepped up to support the community so it is so wonderful to see the sidewalks packed and see people out shopping and giving back that love and support to the businesses," said Chambers Armstrong.
For Keown, ushering in the holiday by supporting small businesses starts with three simple things: good people, celebrating and being happy.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.