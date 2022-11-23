LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is trying to bring joy to children receiving cancer treatments this holiday season.
The Childhood Cancer Family Fund raises money every year to purchase toys for pediatric cancer patients staying at the St. Jude Target House. It's a long-term housing provider that hosts families for up to four years while their child is being treated at St. Jude.
Many parents are unable to work while dealing with the financial burden of health care. Childhood Cancer Family Fund gives patients and their siblings gifts for the holiday season.
"It's a pretty big thing to walk downstairs and shop for Christmas gifts and you don't have to worry about paying for that," said Mike Crask, founder and president of Childhood Cancer Family Fund. "It takes that burden away."
The organization raises money throughout the year. It purchased around $60,000 of gifts earlier this week.
Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs is raising funds for the cause. He shopped for toys at Walmart with members of Childhood Family Fund on Wednesday.
"We want to give them a good Christmas, given the circumstances, just want to put a smile on their faces," Isaacs said. "It's a great cause. If you get caught up in the emotions, it's very sad."
Isaacs picked out a variety of toys, sports equipment and other items for children.
"We try to get things that teenagers and young children would enjoy," Isaacs said.
To donate, people can text HAMMER to 243-725 with 100% of donations going toward buying more toys. People can also drop off unwrapped gifts at any of the 14 Bearnos locations in Louisville.
Donations will be collected until Dec. 2.
