LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season.
Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday.
Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open for shopping, with the Brent Street Holiday Market open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The MELANnaire Marketplace is also happening on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center with over 30 businesses set up shop. There will also be activities available for kids and other entertainment, as well as concessions.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is hosting two events for Small Business Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LIBA is hosting its South Louisville celebration at Colonial Gardens. There will be an opportunity to shop from local businesses and makers, giveaways, music, children's activities and hot coffee.
LIBA is also hosting a West Louisville celebration in partnership with the MELANnaire Marketplace.
In an effort to encourage people to shop downtown, on-street meter parking will be free on Saturday. For a list of places to shop in downtown Louisville, click here.
For a list of other Louisville retailers to visit on Saturday, click here for LIBA's local holiday gift guide.
Other popular spots to shop local in Louisville include the Logan Street Market near the Shelby Park neighborhood, NuLu, Frankfort Avenue and Bardstown Road. There are also a number of small businesses in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods.
Downtown Jeffersonville shops are also gearing up for Small Business Saturday. A Holiday Parade will march down Spring Street at 6 p.m., followed by Light Up Jeffersonville in Warder Park at 7 p.m. For more information and a list of businesses, click here.
In downtown New Albany, a Maker's Market is planned at Sacred Rose Medicinals on East Market Street. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature a variety of vendors with jewelry, bath products, candles and more. This is the second year for the event.
More information about shopping in downtown New Albany on Small Business Saturday can be found on Develop New Albany's Facebook page by clicking here. For a list of shopping in southern Indiana, including New Albany and Jeffersonville, click here.
