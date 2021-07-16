LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than two weeks before some Kentuckiana districts return, area schools are still looking for teachers and substitutes.
The Kentucky Education Association says open jobs create a domino effect that leads to heavier workloads and bigger class sizes.
"When we don't have all those positions filled, it causes the workload to be redistributed on all the educators that are working with our kids," said KEA President Eddie Campbell.
Not only for teachers, but it means other in-demand jobs like bus drivers, custodians, and nutrition workers could have to take on extra work as well.
Campbell explained how schools adjust if teaching positions remain unfilled.
"One of two things usually happens: we have substitutes that fill in for the class until they have a certified person to be in there, or they redistribute students which makes the class size larger," he said.
But what complicates things even further is that there's also a shortage of substitutes, making it even more difficult to cover some classes.
"Any time we don't have a substitute, then a lot of times educators are pulled during their planning time to cover those classes," said Campbell.
That means teachers may lose time to create lesson plans, catch up on work, or eat — without any extra pay.
"It impacts everybody in the system," said Campbell. "And the people that it's impacting the most are the students that we serve, and that's very concerning."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.