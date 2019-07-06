LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six were people shot, two of them killed, in a less than 24-hour period across Louisville this weekend.
The first of those shootings was reported Friday evening.
Police were called to the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road just after 6 p.m. on a reported shooting at the Cardinal Mobile Home Park.
The man accused in that shooting, Robert Perry, barricaded himself inside a home surrounded by LMPD, the SWAT team and the bomb squad.
After nearly five hours, authorities say Perry surrendered. The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
Around 9 p.m., officers say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on Wooded Way in the Newburg neighborhood. Then just 30 minutes later, officers say they found another man, also shot in the leg, on Cypress Street near Algonquin Park.
Around 11 p.m., officers were notified that a woman who'd been shot in the chin showed up at University Hospital. Police believe the initial shooting happened at the City View apartment complex.
No arrests have been made in those shootings and the victims are expected to recover.
Early Saturday morning, Shively Police responded to the 2400 block of Garrs Lane where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot to death.
Police say it's possible the man's body may have been moved to the area where he was found.
Another man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Old Louisville. Police responded to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street just after 1 p.m. on a reported shooting where they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
So far, police have no suspects and have made no arrests in either fatal shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue investigating the shootings.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related stories:
- Police arrest shooting suspect after 4-hour standoff
- Police investigating after man found shot to death in Shively
- Shooting on S. 3rd St. leaves one man dead
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.