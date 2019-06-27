LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two people who were shot to death late Sunday night in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victims have been identified as 17-year-old Jerome A. Miles, Jr. and 17-year-old Robindion O'Bryant.
Police say around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the area of Wheeler Avenue, near Carlisle Avenue, after someone reported finding two women shot inside a vehicle there.
One of those women was O'Bryant. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the other woman was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.
Investigators say they later discovered that the shootings actually took place a few blocks away at the corner of Parthenia Avenue and Carlisle Avenue.
That's where police say Miles Jr. was found. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they have not made any arrests in connection with this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
