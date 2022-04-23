LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University sent out an alert after gunshots were fired near campus Saturday morning.
Confirmed shots fired inside of Bloomington’s Kalao nightclub. Eyewitnesses claim two shots were fired at individuals inside the venue around 1:00 A.M. Wr are awaiting an update from Bloomington P.D. pic.twitter.com/gASIOXXqJL— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) April 23, 2022
Witness told WDRB there was an argument inside Kalao nightclub at 8th Street and North Walnut Street.
Two shots were then fired.
This video was shared with me from a source.You can actually hear the shots being fired near the four-second mark. pic.twitter.com/Gk9xwn8y20— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) April 23, 2022
IU police took two suspects into custody.
No information has been released about injuries.
There is no threat to students and the investigation is ongoing.
