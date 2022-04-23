Kalao nightclub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University sent out an alert after gunshots were fired near campus Saturday morning.

Witness told WDRB there was an argument inside Kalao nightclub at 8th Street and North Walnut Street.

Two shots were then fired.

IU police took two suspects into custody.

No information has been released about injuries.

There is no threat to students and the investigation is ongoing.

