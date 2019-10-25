Shots fired near school bus in Newburg neighborhood sends 1 to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting near a school bus in the Newburg neighborhood.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on Melda Lane near Norene Lane, which is an area off Poplar Level Road near Rangeland Road.
There was a Jefferson County Public Schools bus at the scene, but a district spokesperson said the shots "were not being directed at the bus."
One person was taken to the hospital. There is no information about the condition of the victim, but JCPS released a statement saying the victim was not a JCPS student.
This story will be updated.
