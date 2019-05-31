LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoulder closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge start Monday, and will continue into July as crews continue preparing for a renewal project.
Drivers will notice shoulder closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every weekday.
The rehabilitation project is expected to extend the life of the 56-year-old bridge that connects Louisville and New Albany by three decades.
Officials say the work will take about 25 days to complete, with an estimated completion date of July 10. The work will include up to four miles of shoulder closures in the east and westbound lanes of I-264 and I-64 in Kentucky, and I-265 and I-64 in Indiana.
The shoulder closures will allow crews to safely conduct pavement coring and drilling work.
Restrictions will not be in place from noon on July 3, through midnight on July 8, in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The shoulder work comes on the heels of recent survey work conducted in late April. Construction on the renewal project is scheduled to start in early 2021, and could take 2-3 years.
The Sherman Minton is the most heavily traveled crossing between Louisville and southern Indiana, handling about 90,000 vehicles per day, according to traffic estimates.
The $90+ million project calls for replacing both roadways of the double-decked bridge that carries eastbound traffic on the lower deck and westbound traffic on the upper deck.
