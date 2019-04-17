MEMPHIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- An old bridge above a busy interstate is getting a $1.3 million makeover.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is tearing down and re-building the Biggs Road Bridge near Memphis, and that will mean closures on I-65 for brief periods during construction.
"Those will take place at night, mainly during demolition and when they're going to be putting in some higher beams," said Natalie Garrett, medial relations director for INDOT Southeast. "So basically when there's work over 65."
The work is scheduled to start Monday, and about a week later, rolling overnight closures will happen as needed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The interstate, both northbound and southbound, could be shut down for 20 minute intervals. Indiana State Police will help direct traffic.
"They will close it, then they'll release traffic after roughly 20 minutes of work," Garrett said. "And then once they get up to a more regular flow of traffic, once traffic gets going again, they'll let it go for another 20 minutes."
Drivers do have another option to take a detour to get around the back-ups. The detour is in place from US 31 to Memphis-Blue Lick Road to help drivers. For drivers who choose to stay on the interstate, restrictions are in place near the work zone, and the limit is down to 60 miles per hour.
INDOT is urging drivers to stay alert during the next few months while construction is underway.
"You want to keep your eyes and ears open,” Garrett said. “You want to be cognizant of what's going on around you. Exercise caution. Pay attention to those signs. Be aware of what's around you."
The project is weather-dependent, but if everything goes according to schedule, there should be brand new bridge open sometime in August.
