LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some TSA officers are finding a way around working without pay during the shutdown: calling out sick at major airports.
According to two senior agency officials, call-outs have increased by up to 300 percent at Dallas Fort Worth International. And as many as 170 TSA employees have taken a sick day each day this week at New York's JFK airport.
One union official says the absences could have an affect on security. But in an official statement the, TSA said data only shows a 1 percent uptick in agents calling out from a year ago.
The agency also insists there's been no lapse in security.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.