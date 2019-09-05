LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Labor Cabinet compared sign-in sheets at the Capitol building to names of teachers who called in sick to identify who it says broke the law on so-called "sick out" days.
The names of teachers who called in sick were turned over to the Kentucky Department of Education when Commissioner Wayne Lewis requested them in March. Teachers from 10 school districts across the state forced closures because of excessive absences on six different days during the previous legislative session. Many of those teachers chose to spend the day rallying in Frankfort in opposition of several bills.
The report, released to the public Tuesday, outlines how the cabinet tried to get video surveillance from Kentucky State Police on the days in question. It was denied. The cabinet did, however, obtain the Capitol's sign-in sheets from those six days. The names that matched both records of call-outs and sign-ins totaled more than 1,000.
The report found that 5,070 educators called out sick in the state of Kentucky over the course of the six sickout days, and nearly 1,100 of those names also appeared on the Capitol sign-in sheet.
In Jefferson County alone, there were 3,370 call-outs, and 713 signed in at the Capitol.
While Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson said in an Aug. 16 statement that no teacher would face punishment, he warned that penalties could be assessed for future sickouts.
"It is important for public school teachers to understand the level of seriousness that, by law, the Labor Cabinet must and will give to any future work stoppages," his statement read.
Grassroots organization KY 120 United is specifically blamed in the report for organizing the sickouts and said the report is just a scare tactic.
"They've decided to overstep at the direction of the governor and seek out our names," said Jeni Boldander with KY 120 United. "I just think that's really embarrassing that we have actual Kentuckians out there hurting, and they're on this weird witch hunt, because the governor just has some vendetta against us."
The group takes responsibility for the first rally that ultimately cancelled school and said it won't back down.
"We're here," Bolander said. "We haven't hidden the fact of where we were. All he had to do was ask. He didn't have to waste all that taxpayer money. We would've been happy to tell you where we were."
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear raised concern about Dickerson's Aug. 16 statement that accused teachers of breaking the law before the final report was produced.
"This is a sloppy report," Beshear said. "As the head of an investigative unit, I would fire somebody for submitting something like this,"
Gov. Matt Bevin's office hasn't responded to a request for comment.
