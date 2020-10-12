LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More businesses in downtown Louisville are pulling down the plywood.
Crews took the boards down at the Manhattan Grill at Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard on Monday morning. The plywood also came down at the Omni Hotel.
Most of the boards went up over the last few months as protests grew over social justice and the Breonna Taylor case. But many businesses have been boarded up for months.
City crews spent much of last Tuesday removing the boards from city buildings. Over the next two weeks, boards are scheduled to be removed from three of the city's most visible office towers: Brown & Williamson Tower, PNC Tower and 400 W. Market Street (formerly Aegon Center).
Related Stories:
- Boards coming down at Louisville's City Hall and Metro Hall
- Some downtown Louisville boards to be removed amid call to 'change the narrative'
- With several downtown road restrictions lifted, businesses hope more customers return
- IMAGES | Downtown Louisville left with graffiti, boarded up businesses following protests
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.