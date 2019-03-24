LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after two-year-old Zoey Nash was found Sunday night.
The original alert was issued Sunday evening. The Cambridge City Police Department said Zoey Dawn Nash was last seen around 1 p.m. from Cambridge City, Indiana, which is about 55 miles east of Indianapolis.
In the original alert, police believed Zoey could be with 34-year-old Jeffery Hancock.
Police haven't released any details about how Zoey was found.
