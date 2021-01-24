UPDATE: The alert has been canceled.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Jerry Wesler, 55, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Columbus, according to a Silver Alert issued Sunday afternoon by Indiana State Police.
"He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," the Silver Alert says.
Wesler is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and white shoes, the Silver Alert says.
