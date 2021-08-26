LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Crawford County, Indiana, man believed to be in extreme danger.
Joe Lee Thompson, 58, was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. in English, Indiana.
Thompson is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 185 pound with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Crawford County Sheriff's Department at 812-338-3616.
