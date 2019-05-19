LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 84-year-old Salem woman.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department is searching for Imogene Winslow. She was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. Police say she's in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Police say Winslow is a white woman, 5'3, weighs 115 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Winslow was wearing a light blue shirt, light colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Winslow's location is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.
