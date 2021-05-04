LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 40-year-old woman missing out of Indiana, believed to be in extreme danger.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, a Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Georgette Collins, who is missing from Greensburg, Indiana. She was last seen Monday at 1 a.m.
Greensburg is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Collins is believed to be "in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance," according to police.
She is described as a 40-year-old white female, who is 5'-7" tall, weighing 112 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright green Vegas t-shirt, with jeans.
Anyone with any information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911, or call 911.
