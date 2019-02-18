CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been declared in southern Indiana for a missing Corydon man.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for David L. Harden. The 79-year-old was last seen in Corydon Sunday night around 8 p.m. driving a red Chevrolet Venture minivan with Indiana license plate number D185JE.
Harden is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark sweatsuit and slippers.
Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Harden is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911 or call 911.
