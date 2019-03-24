LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assisstance.
The Cambridge City Police Department is looking for Zoey Dawn Nash, who was last seen Sunday around 1 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.
Police say Zoey is two-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a pink unicorn shirt, pink unicorn pants and gray unicorn boots. She also has a scar below her left eye.
Police think she may be in the company of 34-year-old Jeffery Hancock. He is six-feet tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. Police say he is possibly driving a dark green 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Indiana plate 976RCJ.
Zoey is missing from Cambridge City, Indiana, which is about 55 miles east of Indianapolis.
Anyone with information should contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.