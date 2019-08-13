LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old southern Indiana man.
Indiana State Police say Lawrence "Larry" Harris went missing from Jeffersonville around noon Saturday, Aug. 10.
He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots. He also has a scar on the right side of his neck and doesn't have teeth.
ISP said he's believed to be in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812)-246-6996.
