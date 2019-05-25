NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert has been declared for a 77-year-old man missing from New Albany.
Authorities are searching for Arvil Joe Driver. He was last seen Friday around 6:30 p.m., according to police.
Authorities say Driver is a white male, 5'9, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Driver was wearing a white t-shirt with America on the front, gray sweat pants and black Velcro tennis shoes.
He's believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Driver's location is asked to call New Albany Police at 812-944-6411 or 911.
