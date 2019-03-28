LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Indiana man.
Joseph Carmer was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Ind. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 183 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He also has a "Mom" tattoo on his right forearm.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Brown County Sheriff's Department at (812)-988-6655.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.