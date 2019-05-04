LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 22-year-old southern Indiana man.
Timothy Cohee Duckworth was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday in Columbus, Ind., Indiana State Police said Saturday. Duckworth is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing no shoes, and he's believed to be in "extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
If you have any information on Duckworth's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812)-376-2600 or 911.
