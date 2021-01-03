LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Bloomington man believed to be in "extreme danger."
A Silver Alert was declared by Indiana State Police on Sunday for 90-year-old William Wright, who was last seen Sunday at 10:40 a.m.
Wright is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from ISP.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and blue jeans, driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with Indiana plate D457HD.
If you see him or have any information about where he might be, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.
