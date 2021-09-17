Daryel Lee Johnson.png

Daryel Lee Johnson has been missing from Clarksville since Sept. 15. (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 51-year-old man missing from Clarksville. 

Daryel Lee Johnson, 51, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Police said he is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may required medical assistance. 

Johnson was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack and umbrella. He is described as 6 foot, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair with blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911. 

