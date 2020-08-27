LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old boy in southern Indiana
The New Albany Police Department is looking for Kamryn Bowman, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
Kamryn is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.
Police asked that anyone who has information about his whereabouts call 911 or the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.