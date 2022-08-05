LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy.
Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
He is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require assistance, ISP said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 812-358-2141.
