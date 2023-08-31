LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 16-year-year old Indiana girl who went missing overnight.
Indiana State Police said Justine Jones was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday in North Vernon, which is in Jennings County. She's believed to be in extreme danger, ISP said.
Jones is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 118 pounds with black and blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Jennings County Sheriff's Office at 812-346-4911.
