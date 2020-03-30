LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 52-year-old southern Indiana man.
Brian Kirby was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in North Vernon, Indiana. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Kirby was last seen wearing an orange knitted toboggan, a gray sweatshirt with "Tennessee" in white letters and blue jeans.
Indiana State Police said Kirby is in "danger" and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Jennings County Sheriff's Department at 812-346-4911.
