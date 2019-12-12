LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing in Columbus, Indiana.
Cameron Reed, 56, was last seen last night wearing a black and red checkered jacket with a stocking cap. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with grayish white hair with blue eyes. Reed has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.
Reed is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Cameron Dwayne Reed, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.
