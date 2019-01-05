CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a missing elderly Charlestown man.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 83-year-old William Hicks. Officials say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
According to authorities, Hicks is 5'8, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Friday evening at 6 p.m. wearing a button-up dress shirt, white undershirt, and blue jeans.
He has a naked mermaid tattoo on his left forearm, an Indian head tattoo on his right forearm and multiple other tattoos.
Police say Hicks is driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with an Indiana plate number of D167CE. The truck has a sticker of the word “Huckleberry” on the rear window.
If you have any information on Hicks' location, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
