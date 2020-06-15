LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing teenager.
13-year-old Montana Schaefer was reported missing Sunday evening from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Schaefer is 5 feet 6 inches, 185 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jump suit and be riding a silver bicycle.
Schaefer is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Montana Schaefer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.
