LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for Scottsburg man.
21-year-old Zachary Curley was reported missing Thursday afternoon from Scottsburg, Indiana. Curley is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown canvas coat with grey trim, light blue t-shirt and blue jeans.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Zachary Curley, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.
