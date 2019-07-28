LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old southern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger.
Indiana State Police say Michael Ray Tipton went missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana, in Washington County just south of Indianapolis, on Sunday just before 9 p.m.
Tipton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Police say Tipton is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on the front of his neck that reads "AFTIN PAIGE," as well as a design tattooed over his eyebrow, tattoos on his chest, shoulders arms and legs.
If you have any information on where Tipton might be or if you see him, call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 812-883-5999 or dial 911.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.