LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing southern Indiana man.
55-year-old Leo Moreland was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Charlestown, Indiana.
Moreland is 5-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and light brown cowboy boots with a black backpack.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.
If you have any information, call the Clark County Sheriff's Office or 911.
