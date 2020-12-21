LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A silver alert has been declared for 69-year-old Samuel Woodard out of Washington County, Indiana.
Woodard is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Pekin, Indiana.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Samuel Woodard, contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.
